Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,780 Shares of NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NutriSystem were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in NutriSystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NutriSystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in NutriSystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NutriSystem by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NutriSystem by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Dawn M. Zier sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $549,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,660.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keira Krausz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,831 shares of company stock worth $4,627,659. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NutriSystem Inc. ( NASDAQ NTRI ) opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.75, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. NutriSystem Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $67.95.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that NutriSystem Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NutriSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on NutriSystem from $67.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley set a $52.00 price target on NutriSystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on NutriSystem from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research cut NutriSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NutriSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NutriSystem Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc is a provider of weight management products and services, including nutritionally balanced weight loss programs, multi-day kits available at retail locations and digital tools to support weight loss. The Company’s program customers purchase monthly food packages containing four-week meal plan consisting supply of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks and flex meal plan recipes, which they supplement with fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy.

