Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Saul Centers Inc (BFS)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,117.60, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. Saul Centers Inc has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFS. Raymond James Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $55.00 target price on Saul Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, insider James Page Lansdale sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $475,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-cuts-stake-in-saul-centers-inc-bfs.html.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates through two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company, which conducts all of its activities through its subsidiaries, the Saul Holdings Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership) and Subsidiary Partnerships, engages in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, renovation, expansion, development and financing of community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-used properties in the Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore metropolitan area.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.