Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 617,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,016 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 6,262.5% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 81.1% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MiMedx Group by 81.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ MDXG) opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $877.18, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.65. MiMedx Group Inc has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

MiMedx Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MDXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-cuts-holdings-in-mimedx-group-inc-mdxg.html.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants human placental tissue, skin and bone. The Company’s Regenerative Biomaterials segment includes the design, manufacture, and marketing of products and tissue processing services for the Wound Care, Surgical, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental market categories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.