Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $137,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,870.00, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.02. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 53.35% and a net margin of 81.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renee D. Gala bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $149,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $407,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders. The Company is developing mifepristone, a compound that modulates the effects of cortisol by acting as a competitive antagonist at the glucocorticoid receptor (GR).

