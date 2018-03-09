Schroder Investment Management Group Has $341,000 Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Financial Institutions by 79.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $48,189.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,119.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Glaser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,005.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) opened at $31.90 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $504.73, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries: Five Star Bank (the Bank), a New York chartered bank; Scott Danahy Naylon, LLC (SDN), a full service insurance agency, and Courier Capital, LLC (Courier Capital), an investment advisory and wealth management company.

