Schneider National Inc (SNDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Schneider National (SNDR) traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 94,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $4,748.37 and a PE ratio of 12.39.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schneider National news, CFO Lori A. Lutey sold 70,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,500,206.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance.

