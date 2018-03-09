Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,726 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 489,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 82,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 383,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,193,000 after acquiring an additional 156,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 180,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.14.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc ( NYSE UNH ) opened at $224.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217,460.00, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $162.74 and a 1 year high of $250.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $2,390,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,781,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,549,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total value of $2,463,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,881,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,196 shares of company stock worth $12,291,179. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

