Sapphire Star Partners LP Takes Position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS)

Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tile Shop in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Tile Shop in the third quarter valued at $145,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ TTS) opened at $5.80 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.48, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $78.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tile Shop from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Tile Shop to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 518,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,107.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter H. Kamin bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 518,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,179. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 458,986 shares of company stock worth $2,556,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names.

