Sapphire Star Partners LP Takes Position in Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 25,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,515,000 after acquiring an additional 354,600 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. ( NYSE:GTY ) opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,005.07, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of June 30, 2017, the Company’s 825 properties were located in 26 states across the United States and Washington, District of Columbia.

