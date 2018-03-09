Sapiens International (SPNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, Morningstar.com reports. Sapiens International had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $473.95, a PE ratio of 484.24, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.18. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 354,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 207,560 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

SPNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays cut shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens) is a provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with a focus on the financial services sector. The Company operates in provider of software solutions segment. Its software solutions portfolio consists of Life, Pension, Annuity and Retirement Solutions, including software solutions for the management of a range of products for life, pension, annuity and retirement; Property and Casualty/General Insurance Solutions, including a software suite of solutions, supporting a range of business lines, including personal, commercial and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts; Sapiens DECISION, which is a business decision management solution, and Technology-Based Solutions, such as Sapiens eMerge.

