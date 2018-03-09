Sands Capital Management LLC Purchases 53,300 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 437.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 453.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB ( NYSE FMX ) opened at $94.27 on Friday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $33,087.86, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.82). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are Coca-Cola FEMSA, FEMSA Comercio-Retail Division and FEMSA Comercio-Fuel Division. The Company conducts its operations through holding companies, such as Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. and subsidiaries (Coca-Cola FEMSA), which produces, distributes and sells beverages; FEMSA Comercio, SA de C.V.

