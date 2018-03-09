Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.90. 21,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,107. The company has a market cap of $1,131.53, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.76. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $84.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

In related news, Director David F. Brussard sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $120,415.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,280.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David E. Krupa sold 7,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $562,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,505 shares of company stock worth $2,464,406 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,919,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,320,000 after purchasing an additional 421,317 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,965,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 54.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc is a provider of private passenger automobile insurance. The Company offers a portfolio of property and casualty insurance products. The Company is engaged in property and casualty insurance operations. The Company’s product line includes private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, homeowners, business owners’ policies, personal umbrella, dwelling fire, commercial umbrella, inland marine and watercraft.

