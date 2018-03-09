RTI Surgical (RTIX) Given News Impact Score of 0.06

Media stories about RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RTI Surgical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.0815510454126 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

RTIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTI Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RTI Surgical ( RTIX ) opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.50. RTI Surgical has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $310.65, a PE ratio of 82.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.69.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). RTI Surgical had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. research analysts predict that RTI Surgical will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical, Inc is engaged in producing orthopedic and other surgical implants that repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues. The Company uses natural tissues, metals and synthetics process to produce its products. The Company’s business primarily consists of six categories, such as spine, sports medicine, ortho fixation, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic (BGS and general orthopedic), dental and surgical specialties.

