RSP Permian (RSPP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RSPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RSP Permian from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 target price on shares of RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RSP Permian from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RSP Permian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

RSP Permian (NYSE RSPP) opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6,407.95, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. RSP Permian has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $43.35.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.71 million. RSP Permian had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 3.07%. sell-side analysts expect that RSP Permian will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RSP Permian news, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 42,000 shares of RSP Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $1,741,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,968,851 shares in the company, valued at $330,468,250.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 32,623 shares of RSP Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $1,387,129.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,283 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSPP. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in RSP Permian by 16.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in RSP Permian by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 49,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in RSP Permian by 25.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 37,283 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in RSP Permian during the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in RSP Permian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,360,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $254,606,000 after purchasing an additional 69,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

