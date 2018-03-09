Royce & Associates LP Has $427,000 Position in Financial Engines Inc (FNGN)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 119,520 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Financial Engines were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Financial Engines by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Financial Engines by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,864,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,305,000 after purchasing an additional 346,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Financial Engines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Financial Engines by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Financial Engines by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 73,688 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO John Bunch sold 5,000 shares of Financial Engines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jones sold 14,663 shares of Financial Engines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $502,940.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,512.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,673 shares of company stock valued at $784,645. Insiders own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

FNGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Financial Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Financial Engines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded Financial Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Engines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ FNGN) opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,137.78, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62. Financial Engines Inc has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.49 million. Financial Engines had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. research analysts expect that Financial Engines Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Financial Engines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Financial Engines Profile

Financial Engines, Inc is a provider of independent, technology-enabled financial advisory services, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

