Royce & Associates LP Has $224,000 Stake in HCI Group Inc (HCI)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,838 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory Politis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCI. ValuEngine downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of HCI Group Inc (HCI) opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 2.16. HCI Group Inc has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $61.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that HCI Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is -114.75%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc (HCI) is an insurance holding company. The Company operates through four operating divisions: property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, investment real estate and information technology. Its operations include Insurance Operations and Other Operations. Its Insurance Operations include property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance.

