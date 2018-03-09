Royce & Associates LP Acquires 5,000 Shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 20.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 55.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) opened at $17.65 on Friday. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $469.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $258.15 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc (Kimball Electronics) is an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company. The Company is engaged in producing electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety markets. It provides design, engineering, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of electronic assemblies and circuit boards on a contract basis to a range of industries.

