Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $205.00 Price Target for Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $205.00 price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at $176.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $888,104.50, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 1-year low of $137.05 and a 1-year high of $180.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $2,733,733.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,302.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC raised its stake in Apple by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

