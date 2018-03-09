Roth Capital Analysts Give Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) a $8.00 Price Target

Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.67.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,534. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $305.39, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $108,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 86,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The Company’s clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery.

