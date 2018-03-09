Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Collins in the third quarter worth $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Rockwell Collins in the third quarter worth $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Collins in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Collins in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Rockwell Collins by 1,010.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Collins alerts:

Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE COL) opened at $136.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22,337.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.62 and a 52 week high of $139.63.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, CFO Patrick E. Allen sold 25,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $3,430,858.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas E. Stenske sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $443,745.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 price objective on Rockwell Collins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Rockwell Collins from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Rockwell Collins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/rockwell-collins-inc-col-shares-sold-by-schroder-investment-management-group.html.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.