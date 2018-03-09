Rock Springs Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 917,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 360,801 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 382,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 155,912 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 68,729 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at $945,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zai Lab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Zai Lab Ltd ( NASDAQ ZLAB ) opened at $21.96 on Friday. Zai Lab Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd, incorporated on March 28, 2017, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering or licensing, developing and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of large unmet medical need in the China market, including in the fields of oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases.

