Rock Springs Capital Management LP Takes Position in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,611,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,125,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,088,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 14,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.42 per share, with a total value of $385,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 128,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $2,881,889.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 211,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,867.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc ( ODT ) opened at $29.58 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ODT shares. Jefferies Group started coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/rock-springs-capital-management-lp-takes-position-in-odonate-therapeutics-inc-odt.html.

Odonate Therapeutics Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Odonate Therapeutics, LLC, is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. It is focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer (MBC).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT).

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.