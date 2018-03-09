Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Stake Lowered by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,955 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE RBA) opened at $33.20 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,561.15, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.29%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $26.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding, and Other, which includes its EquipmentOne and Mascus International Holding B.V.

