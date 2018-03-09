Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.66 Million Position in Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One (FWONK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Co. - Series C Liberty Formula One alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWONK. lifted their target price on Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.66 Million Position in Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One (FWONK)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/rhumbline-advisers-has-5-66-million-position-in-liberty-media-co-series-c-liberty-formula-one-fwonk.html.

Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One ( NASDAQ FWONK ) opened at $33.22 on Friday. Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7,603.95, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media, communications and entertainment industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America. The Company’s businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries SIRIUS XM and the Atlanta National League Baseball Club, Inc, and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc SIRIUS XM broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services, in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Co. - Series C Liberty Formula One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Co. - Series C Liberty Formula One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.