Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Healthequity were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Healthequity by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthequity alerts:

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 26,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,143,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,097.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $455,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 688,137 shares of company stock valued at $35,637,141. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Healthequity in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Healthequity from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Healthequity Inc (HQY) opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,552.38, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.27 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Healthequity Inc (HQY)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/rhumbline-advisers-has-5-41-million-holdings-in-healthequity-inc-hqy.html.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.