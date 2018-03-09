Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Simmons First National Co. (SFNC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,321 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Steven C. Wade sold 8,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $252,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.10 per share, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,610 shares of company stock worth $4,085,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Co. ( SFNC ) opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,751.95, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.15. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Simmons First National had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $163.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.80 million. analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sandler O’Neill set a $31.50 price objective on shares of Simmons First National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Simmons First National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Simmons Bank, provides financial services to individuals and businesses throughout the market areas they serve. As of December 31, 2016, Simmons Bank conducted banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas.

