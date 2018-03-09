Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ ROIC) opened at $17.56 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1,998.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROIC shares. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

