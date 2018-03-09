Research Analysts Set Expectations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ANF. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.24.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE ANF) traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $22.21. 2,966,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.49. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,510.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 228.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $15,040,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 968.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,124,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,601,000 after buying an additional 1,019,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $12,907,000. FrontFour Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $7,816,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,868,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,577,000 after buying an additional 485,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer who primarily sells its products through store and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise and licensing arrangements. The Company operates through two segments: Abercrombie, which includes the Company’s Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands, and Hollister, which includes the Company’s Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

