Research Analysts Offer Predictions for H & R Block Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for H & R Block in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will earn $5.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.23. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H & R Block’s FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.13. H & R Block had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.02 to $24.69 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $2.75 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

H & R Block (HRB) traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $26.96. 2,408,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,835. H & R Block has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $6,006.55, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 127,356 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 64.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,302,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,794 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 94.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,316,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,910 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

