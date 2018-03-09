Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Allegiant Travel worth $125,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Leucadia National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $2,495,924.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,144,674 shares in the company, valued at $490,003,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 17,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $2,774,975.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,341 shares of company stock valued at $49,659,856 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ ALGT ) opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $176.00. The stock has a market cap of $2,752.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.14.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.93. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $378.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.64.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It also provides air transportation under fixed fee flying arrangements. The Company’s products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services and fixed fee contract air transportation.

