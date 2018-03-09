Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $116.87 Million Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,086,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $116,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 672,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 113,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 832,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,268,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 651,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 219,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. ( NYSE COG ) opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,708.58, a P/E ratio of 113.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.10%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

