Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,868.07% and a negative return on equity of 201.06%.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) opened at $0.85 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases. The Company uses its microRNA product platform to develop chemically modified, single-stranded oligonucleotides that the Company calls anti-miRs to modulate microRNAs and return diseased cells to their healthy state.

