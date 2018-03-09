Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,591 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,591 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $38,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.7% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 173,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE MMM) opened at $236.34 on Friday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $188.62 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $140,281.94, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

In other 3M news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total value of $419,846.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Vetr cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.35 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.02.

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

