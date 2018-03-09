Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 487,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,425 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter worth $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter worth $194,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter worth $116,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) opened at $3.18 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.94 and a PE ratio of -6.32.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. The Company operates through glucose monitoring systems segment. It offers a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, Eversense, which is designed an implantable CGM system designed to continually measure glucose levels in people with diabetes.

