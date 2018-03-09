Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:EUMV) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Trust were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:EUMV) opened at $25.38 on Friday. iShares Trust has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-has-1-22-million-position-in-ishares-trust-eumv.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:EUMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.