Raymond James Financial Increases Spin Master (TOY) Price Target to C$65.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TOY. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.00.

Shares of Spin Master (TOY) traded down C$2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 141,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,670.00 and a P/E ratio of 31.30. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$34.52 and a twelve month high of C$61.76.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

