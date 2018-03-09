Raging River Exploration Inc to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (RRX)

Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Raging River Exploration in a research report issued on Tuesday. Beacon Securities analyst L. Dunkley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Get Raging River Exploration alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RRX. Raymond James Financial raised Raging River Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Raging River Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. GMP Securities boosted their target price on Raging River Exploration from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Raging River Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Raging River Exploration from C$10.50 to C$13.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raging River Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.96.

Raging River Exploration ( TSE:RRX ) opened at C$5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,300.00, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.53. Raging River Exploration has a 52 week low of C$5.58 and a 52 week high of C$10.40.

In related news, insider Bruce Michael Beynon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.22, for a total value of C$98,640.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raging River Exploration Inc to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (RRX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/raging-river-exploration-inc-to-post-q2-2018-earnings-of-0-08-per-share-beacon-securities-forecasts-rrx.html.

Raging River Exploration Company Profile

Raging River Exploration Inc, a junior oil and gas production company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Viking oil resource play located in the Dodsland area in Southwestern Saskatchewan and southeast Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Raging River Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raging River Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.