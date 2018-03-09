Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 150,100 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,100 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,350,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,027 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3,782.1% during the fourth quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 44,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 42,965 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43,783.21, a PE ratio of 108.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $88.71 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 411.77%.

In other Crown Castle International news, SVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $75,391.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,598.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay A. Brown sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $1,951,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,622,694.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/quantitative-investment-management-llc-sells-150100-shares-of-crown-castle-international-corp-reit-cci.html.

About Crown Castle International

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.