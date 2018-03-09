Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $18.33 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Stock

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 122,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 337.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total value of $17,668,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,557,479.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,216 shares of company stock worth $72,344,124 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ( NASDAQ VRTX ) opened at $171.88 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $88.90 and a one year high of $174.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $43,204.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $651.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

