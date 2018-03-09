Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd Issued By William Blair (BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – William Blair issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE BHVN ) opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,089.53 and a P/E ratio of -5.40. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $39.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $214,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $251,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider Robert Berman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 39,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,037,403.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,468,565.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,976 shares of company stock worth $23,485,575.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the identification and development of clinical-stage compounds targeting orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. It has a portfolio of multiple late-stage drug candidates.

