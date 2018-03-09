Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Lowered by William Blair

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

PTC Therapeutics ( PTCT ) opened at $27.98 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.59 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 209.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $40,206.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,427.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,719 shares of company stock valued at $48,848 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines using its expertise in ribonucleic acid (RNA) biology. Its product pipeline includes Ataluren (Translarna), PTC596 and RG7916. Its product candidate, ataluren, is an orally administered small-molecule compound for the treatment of patients with genetic disorders due to a nonsense mutation.

