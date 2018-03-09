Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for Matador Resources Co Issued By Imperial Capital (MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. BidaskClub upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE MTDR) opened at $28.30 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,105.94, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Matador Resources by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Matador Resources by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. The Company’s segments include exploration and production, and midstream.

