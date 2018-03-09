PutinCoin (PUT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,732.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $17,732.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00919996 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008734 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004923 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000823 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002109 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00096179 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030911 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 390,618,037 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

