Protagonist Therapeutics’ (PTGX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a research note released on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ PTGX) traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 125,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,800. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $414.30 and a P/E ratio of -7.28.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard S. Shames sold 3,529 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $72,344.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,944 shares of company stock valued at $319,839 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Protagonist Therapeutics’ (PTGX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/protagonist-therapeutics-ptgx-outperform-rating-reiterated-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a peptide technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities (NECs) to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s product pipeline includes PTG-100, PTG-200 and PTG-300. Its primary focus is on developing oral peptide drugs that target biological pathways also targeted by marketed injectable antibody drugs.

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.