Protagonist Therapeutics’ (PTGX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a research note released on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ PTGX) traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 125,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,800. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $414.30 and a P/E ratio of -7.28.
In other news, insider Richard S. Shames sold 3,529 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $72,344.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,944 shares of company stock valued at $319,839 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a peptide technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities (NECs) to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s product pipeline includes PTG-100, PTG-200 and PTG-300. Its primary focus is on developing oral peptide drugs that target biological pathways also targeted by marketed injectable antibody drugs.
