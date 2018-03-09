Proofpoint (PFPT) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reissued a neutral rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.21.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) opened at $120.84 on Monday. Proofpoint has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5,420.00, a P/E ratio of -61.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 54.09% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $88,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,052.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracey Newell sold 8,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $746,616.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,091.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,303 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,751 over the last three months. 5.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 901.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

