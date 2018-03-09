Progress Software (PRGS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRGS. BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.41. 884,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,360. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $2,059.58, a PE ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 149.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 484,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,513,000 after buying an additional 290,630 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 40,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

