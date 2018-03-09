Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in American Express (AXP)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 912.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,568 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth I. Chenault sold 96,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $9,383,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,333 shares in the company, valued at $114,651,800.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael John O’neill sold 43,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $4,323,797.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,256 shares of company stock valued at $25,089,354 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP ) opened at $96.59 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $75.51 and a 1 year high of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $83,840.00, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The payment services company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens set a $97.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer set a $117.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.68.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

