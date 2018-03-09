Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Bioverativ Inc (BIVV)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bioverativ were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Bioverativ by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bioverativ by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bioverativ by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Bioverativ by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bioverativ by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bioverativ alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bioverativ in a research report on Thursday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bioverativ in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bioverativ in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Bioverativ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bioverativ from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Bioverativ Inc ( BIVV ) opened at $104.98 on Friday. Bioverativ Inc has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $105.01. The company has a market cap of $11,325.60 and a P/E ratio of 38.06.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bioverativ had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.89 million. analysts anticipate that Bioverativ Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Bioverativ Inc (BIVV)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/profund-advisors-llc-has-2-76-million-stake-in-bioverativ-inc-bivv.html.

Bioverativ Profile

Bioverativ Inc (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioverativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioverativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.