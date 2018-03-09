Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 206,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BB&T by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BB&T by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in BB&T by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in BB&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 113,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Co. (BBT) opened at $55.02 on Friday. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42,821.60, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 48.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of BB&T in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.81.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $137,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 21,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $1,145,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,078 shares of company stock worth $9,316,414 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its bank subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company (Branch Bank), and other nonbank subsidiaries. Its segments include Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Holdings and Financial Services.

