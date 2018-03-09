Privatix Hits Market Capitalization of $3.88 Million (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for about $3.28 or 0.00036693 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, COSS, EtherDelta and Mercatox. In the last week, Privatix has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Privatix has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $6,197.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.84 or 0.00960831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003288 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011212 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00040361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00085104 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00157306 BTC.

Privatix’s genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, EtherDelta and COSS. It is not currently possible to buy Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

